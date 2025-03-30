All Solution Architect Salaries
Solution Architect compensation in Singapore at Rakuten totals SGD 196K per year for AAA. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
