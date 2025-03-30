← Company Directory
Rakuten
Rakuten Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in Singapore at Rakuten totals SGD 196K per year for AAA. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
BB
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
BBB
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
A
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD 210K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Rakuten in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 305,132. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rakuten for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 173,511.

Other Resources