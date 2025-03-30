Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Rakuten ranges from ¥6.61M per year for B to ¥13.17M per year for AA. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥6.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B
¥6.61M
¥6.49M
¥115K
¥0
BB
¥4.95M
¥4.26M
¥144K
¥548K
BBB
¥7.63M
¥6.13M
¥163K
¥1.33M
A
¥8.99M
¥7.24M
¥389K
¥1.36M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
