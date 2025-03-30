← Company Directory
Rakuten
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Rakuten Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Japan package at Rakuten totals ¥4.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rakuten
Business Analyst
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥4.99M
Level
BB
Base
¥4.4M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥587K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Rakuten?

¥23.48M

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Rakuten in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥8,620,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rakuten for the Business Analyst role in Japan is ¥4,403,310.

