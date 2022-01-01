← Company Directory
DISH Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DISH Network Salaries

DISH Network's salary ranges from $15,329 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $188,700 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DISH Network. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $100K
Software Engineer II $99K
Senior Software Engineer $128K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager II $111K
Senior Product Manager $126K
Data Scientist
Median $120K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $120K
Recruiter
Median $85K
Business Operations Manager
$129K
Business Analyst
$73.6K
Data Analyst
$15.3K
Data Science Manager
$64.9K
Financial Analyst
$84.9K
Hardware Engineer
$104K
Human Resources
$176K
Legal
$94.5K
Marketing
$85.4K
Product Designer
$189K
Program Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$136K
Solution Architect
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DISH Network is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISH Network is $110,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DISH Network

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • Liberty Media
  • Telefónica
  • AT&T
  • General Motors
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources