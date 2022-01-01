← Company Directory
DISH Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DISH Network that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    For over 40 years, Dish has been challenging the status quo and evolving the company to anticipate opportunities for business growth, industry innovation and greater customer choice.

    Today, our brands include DISH TV, Sling TV, Boost Mobile, DISH Wireless, OnTech, and Gen Mobile. With our business reach, we cover satellite television service, live-streaming and on-demand programming, mobile plans and products, smart home installation services and, now, we are building America’s First Smart Network™.

    Our workforce is dedicated to using the latest technology to innovate the world around us, whether that means connecting families to state-of-the-art in-home technologies, launching satellites into orbit or laying the groundwork for smart cities as we build America’s First Smart Network™. We’re breaking the mold as proud leaders in customer satisfaction and next-generation communications technology.

    dish.com
    Website
    1980
    Year Founded
    16,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DISH Network

    Related Companies

    • Sprint
    • Liberty Media
    • Telefónica
    • AT&T
    • General Motors
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources