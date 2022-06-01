← Company Directory
Telefónica
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Telefónica Salaries

Telefónica's salary ranges from $23,263 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Argentina at the low-end to $138,510 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telefónica. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $39.7K
Business Development
$101K
Data Analyst
$23.3K
Data Scientist
$44.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$90.3K
Management Consultant
$53.8K
Product Manager
$139K
Project Manager
$48.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$33.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$69.3K
Solution Architect
$75.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telefónica is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $138,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telefónica is $53,839.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telefónica

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • AT&T
  • Swisscom
  • Ciena
  • TELUS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources