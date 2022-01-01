← Company Directory
Swisscom
Swisscom Salaries

Swisscom's salary ranges from $107,112 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $224,115 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swisscom. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $123K
Senior Software Engineer $158K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $160K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $159K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Data Scientist
$116K
Human Resources
$224K
Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Management Consultant
$197K
Project Manager
$122K
Recruiter
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swisscom is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,115. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom is $158,813.

Other Resources