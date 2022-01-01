← Company Directory
TELUS
TELUS Salaries

TELUS's salary ranges from $10,107 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Romania at the low-end to $135,281 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TELUS. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $64K
L2 $72K
L3 $85K
L4 $90.3K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
Product Designer
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
Sales
Median $72.5K
Software Engineering Manager
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
Marketing
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
Program Manager
Median $85K
Business Analyst
Median $56.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $76.8K
Data Science Manager
Median $110K
Management Consultant
Median $95.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $68.8K
Solution Architect
Median $129K

Data Architect

Business Operations
$101K
Business Development
$99.3K
Chief of Staff
$92.6K
Copywriter
$88.4K
Customer Service
$10.1K
Data Analyst
$35.9K
Financial Analyst
$76.8K
Hardware Engineer
$75.2K
Human Resources
$66.4K
Marketing Operations
$104K
Mechanical Engineer
$72.9K
Product Design Manager
$107K
Project Manager
$38.8K
Technical Program Manager
$89.6K
Trust and Safety Analyst
$31K
UX Researcher
$88.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TELUS is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $135,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TELUS is $86,337.

