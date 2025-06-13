← Company Directory
TELUS
TELUS Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in Canada package at TELUS totals CA$153K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
TELUS
Data Science Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$153K
Level
60
Base
CA$128K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$25.5K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at TELUS?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at TELUS in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$173,317. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TELUS for the Data Science Manager role in Canada is CA$149,548.

