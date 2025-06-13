TELUS Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at TELUS ranges from CA$89.1K per year for L1 to CA$188K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Developer Analyst I (Entry Level) CA$89.1K CA$83.6K CA$1.4K CA$4.1K L2 Developer Analyst II CA$100K CA$96.1K CA$1.2K CA$3K L3 Developer Analyst III CA$118K CA$113K CA$0 CA$5.3K L4 Senior Developer Analyst CA$126K CA$115K CA$2.5K CA$8.1K View 2 More Levels

CA$223K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.8K+ (sometimes CA$418K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at TELUS ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title