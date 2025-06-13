Software Engineer compensation in Canada at TELUS ranges from CA$89.1K per year for L1 to CA$188K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$89.1K
CA$83.6K
CA$1.4K
CA$4.1K
L2
CA$100K
CA$96.1K
CA$1.2K
CA$3K
L3
CA$118K
CA$113K
CA$0
CA$5.3K
L4
CA$126K
CA$115K
CA$2.5K
CA$8.1K
