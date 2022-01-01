← Company Directory
BT
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BT Salaries

BT's salary ranges from $7,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $193,942 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BT. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $57.3K
Senior Software Engineer $91.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Chief of Staff
$88.3K
Customer Service
$31.7K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Data Analyst
$7.7K
Data Science Manager
$47.8K
Data Scientist
$17.5K
Financial Analyst
$8.6K
Hardware Engineer
$119K
Human Resources
$48.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.5K
Legal
$184K
Marketing
$105K
Product Designer
$63.3K
Product Manager
$73.1K
Program Manager
$113K
Project Manager
$82.9K
Sales
$194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Solution Architect
$40.5K
Technical Program Manager
$58.5K
Technical Writer
$10.9K
UX Researcher
$89.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BT is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BT is $68,208.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BT

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • TELUS
  • Singtel
  • Airtel India
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources