Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BT ranges from £45.2K per year for Software Engineer to £72.5K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £49.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer
£45.2K
£42.8K
£0
£2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
£72.5K
£66.3K
£0
£6.2K
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
