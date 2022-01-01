← Company Directory
Airtel India
Airtel India Salaries

Airtel India's salary ranges from $3,631 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $113,207 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtel India. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $16.8K
Senior Software Engineer $28.2K
Lead Software Engineer $40.2K

Frontend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $42K
Data Scientist
Median $35.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

Software Engineering Manager
Median $113K
Product Designer
Median $29K
Business Analyst
$14.5K
Financial Analyst
$9.7K
Human Resources
$16.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$4.4K
Marketing Operations
$3.6K
Product Design Manager
$67.8K
Project Manager
$34.2K
Sales
$6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$12K
Solution Architect
$49.4K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airtel India is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $113,207. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtel India is $28,161.

