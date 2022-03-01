← Company Directory
MTS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MTS Salaries

MTS's salary ranges from $13,866 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $119,129 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MTS. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $31K
Senior Software Engineer $45.2K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

iOS Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $21.5K
Business Analyst
Median $25.8K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Project Manager
Median $13.9K
Product Manager
Median $48.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $63.1K
Administrative Assistant
$81.1K
Data Analyst
$14.4K
Data Science Manager
$119K
Financial Analyst
$18.7K
Human Resources
$16.6K
Management Consultant
$47.6K
Product Designer
$37K
Product Design Manager
$68.3K
Solution Architect
$88.2K
Technical Program Manager
$44.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MTS is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTS is $44,476.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MTS

Related Companies

  • Vodafone
  • Airtel India
  • Mail.ru Group
  • BT
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources