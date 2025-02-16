← Company Directory
MTS
MTS Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Russia at MTS totals RUB 5.27M per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 2.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Data Scientist
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Senior Data Scientist
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.82M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
Lead Data Scientist
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at MTS in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,919,422. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTS for the Data Scientist role in Russia is RUB 2,875,805.

