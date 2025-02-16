Software Engineer compensation in Russia at MTS ranges from RUB 2.95M per year for Software Engineer to RUB 4.22M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Software Engineer
RUB 2.95M
RUB 2.79M
RUB 16K
RUB 146K
Senior Software Engineer
RUB 4.22M
RUB 3.78M
RUB 320K
RUB 118K
Lead Software Engineer
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
