Vodafone
Vodafone Salaries

Vodafone's salary ranges from $3,536 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Romania at the low-end to $213,860 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vodafone. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $109K

Cloud Architect

Data Science Manager
Median $33.9K

Data Scientist
Median $28K
Product Manager
Median $15.5K
Administrative Assistant
$16.7K
Business Operations Manager
$36K
Business Analyst
$15.5K
Business Development
$159K
Customer Service
$5.8K
Data Analyst
$26.3K
Financial Analyst
$14.4K
Hardware Engineer
$75.2K
Human Resources
$191K
Information Technologist (IT)
$13.1K
Marketing
$62.6K
Marketing Operations
$40.8K
Product Designer
$34.1K
Program Manager
$35.8K
Project Manager
$37.8K
Sales
$156K
Sales Engineer
$209K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$8.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$214K
Technical Program Manager
$34.2K
Technical Writer
$3.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vodafone is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone is $34,997.

Other Resources