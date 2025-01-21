← Company Directory
Vodafone
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Vodafone Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in United Kingdom at Vodafone ranges from £107K to £150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

£116K - £135K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£107K£116K£135K£150K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Development submissions at Vodafone to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.8K+ (sometimes £238K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Vodafone?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Development offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Vodafone in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £150,268. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Business Development role in United Kingdom is £107,334.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vodafone

Related Companies

  • BT
  • MTS
  • Airtel India
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Singtel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources