Vodafone
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Vodafone Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Vodafone totals ₹1.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Vodafone
Product Owner
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.32M
Level
Product Owner
Base
₹1.26M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹62.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Vodafone?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Vodafone in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,852,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Product Manager role in India is ₹1,309,844.

