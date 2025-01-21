Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Vodafone ranges from $£23.7K per year to $£64.3K. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £37.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
£43.6K
£41.6K
£0
£2K
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Expert Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Expert Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.8K+ (sometimes £238K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***