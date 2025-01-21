← Company Directory
Vodafone
Vodafone Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 822K - CZK 962K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 717KCZK 822KCZK 962KCZK 1.02M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vodafone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Vodafone in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,023,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Project Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 717,440.

