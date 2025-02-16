← Company Directory
MTS
MTS Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia package at MTS totals RUB 5.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
MTS
Software Engineering Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 5.69M
Level
-
Base
RUB 4.55M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.14M
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at MTS?

RUB 14.43M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MTS in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 14,067,144. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTS for the Software Engineering Manager role in Russia is RUB 5,691,591.

Other Resources