Software Engineer compensation in India at Airtel India ranges from ₹1.26M per year for Software Engineer to ₹3.57M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airtel India's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.26M
₹1.25M
₹1K
₹10.3K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.22M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.57M
₹3.57M
₹0
₹0
Senior Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
