BT
BT Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at BT totals £57.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
BT
Data Scientist
Manchester, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£57.3K
Level
Mid
Base
£52.1K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.2K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at BT?

£126K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BT in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £73,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BT for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £52,763.

Other Resources