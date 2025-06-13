Product Designer compensation in Canada at TELUS ranges from CA$95.5K per year for L2 to CA$120K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$94.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$95.5K
CA$92.4K
CA$0
CA$3.1K
L3
CA$95K
CA$90K
CA$0
CA$5K
L4
CA$120K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
