Product Designer compensation in Canada at TELUS ranges from CA$95.5K per year for L2 to CA$120K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$94.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Designer I CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L2 Designer II CA$95.5K CA$92.4K CA$0 CA$3.1K L3 Designer III CA$95K CA$90K CA$0 CA$5K L4 Senior Designer CA$120K CA$114K CA$0 CA$6K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

