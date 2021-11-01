Company Directory
EXFO
EXFO Salaries

EXFO's salary ranges from $52,686 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $73,268 for a Software Engineer in Finland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EXFO. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73.3K
Electrical Engineer
$52.7K
Solution Architect
$60K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EXFO is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $73,268. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EXFO is $60,033.

