CGI
CGI Salaries

CGI's salary ranges from $6,493 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $51.1K
Software Engineer $57.2K
Senior Software Engineer $78.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Business Analyst $86.2K
Senior Business Analyst $92.3K
Management Consultant
Median $81.8K
Product Designer
Median $59.4K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $100K
Technical Program Manager
Median $79.5K
Project Manager
Median $65.3K
Program Manager
Median $160K
Business Operations Manager
$72.3K
Business Development
$201K
Chief of Staff
$94.9K
Customer Service
$40.8K
Data Analyst
$89.6K
Data Science Manager
$31.8K
Financial Analyst
$85.7K
Human Resources
$43.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6.5K
Marketing
$76.5K
Product Manager
$35.2K
Recruiter
$68.4K
Sales
$174K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$195K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Solution Architect
$67.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CGI is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGI is $78,186.

