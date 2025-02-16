Software Engineer compensation in Canada at CGI ranges from CA$71.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$126K per year for Lead Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$83.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CA$71.3K
CA$71.3K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer
CA$80.8K
CA$78.7K
CA$989.7
CA$1.1K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$108K
CA$106K
CA$1.6K
CA$651
Lead Analyst
CA$126K
CA$115K
CA$10K
CA$1.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
