CGI
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

CGI Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in Canada package at CGI totals CA$114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
CGI
Senior Consultant
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$114K
Level
Senior Consultant
Base
CA$114K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at CGI?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at CGI in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$189,841. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGI for the Management Consultant role in Canada is CA$95,843.

