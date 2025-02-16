All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at CGI ranges from $86.2K per year for Business Analyst to $92.3K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $86K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Business Analyst
$86.2K
$85K
$0
$1.2K
Senior Business Analyst
$92.3K
$92.3K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***