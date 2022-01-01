← Company Directory
Amdocs
Amdocs Salaries

Amdocs's salary ranges from $12,365 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $537,300 for a Human Resources in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amdocs. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $12.4K
L2 $12.6K
L3 $17.3K
L4 $27.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Median $107K
Sales
Median $240K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $128K
Accountant
$70.4K
Administrative Assistant
$49.3K
Business Analyst
$112K
Customer Service
$166K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$38.1K
Hardware Engineer
$339K
Human Resources
$537K
Information Technologist (IT)
$17.4K
Management Consultant
$76.9K
Marketing
$122K
Product Designer
$39.8K
Program Manager
$49.8K
Project Manager
$36K
Sales Engineer
$194K
Solution Architect
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amdocs is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $537,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amdocs is $70,350.

