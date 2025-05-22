Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Amdocs ranges from ₹2.04M per year to ₹3.93M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹2.89M
₹2.69M
₹118K
₹86.1K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***