Trimble
Trimble Salaries

Trimble's salary ranges from $6,797 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $231,835 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trimble. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $94.5K
L3 $121K
L4 $140K
L5 $152K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $92.3K
L3 $128K
L4 $174K
Business Analyst
$66.1K

Customer Service
$6.8K
Electrical Engineer
$38.3K
Hardware Engineer
$81.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$127K
Marketing
$169K
Product Designer
$19.1K
Sales
$184K
Sales Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$232K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trimble is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trimble is $127,217.

Other Resources