Software Engineer compensation in United States at Trimble ranges from $95.6K per year for L2 to $152K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trimble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$95.6K
$94.3K
$967
$417
L3
$120K
$117K
$1.6K
$1.8K
L4
$140K
$134K
$3.6K
$2.6K
L5
$152K
$142K
$3.3K
$7.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***