Genpact
Genpact Salaries

Genpact's salary ranges from $3,091 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $233,261 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genpact. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $14K
L2 $15.8K
L3 $28K
L4 $22K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $26K
Management Consultant
Median $203K
Accountant
Median $3.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $121K
Business Analyst
Median $8.8K
Financial Analyst
Median $6.6K
Project Manager
Median $75K
Administrative Assistant
$38.1K
Business Development
$5.5K
Customer Service
$29.4K
Data Analyst
$11K
Data Science Manager
$39.9K
Hardware Engineer
$96.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$51.1K
Marketing Operations
$23.1K
Product Designer
$15.2K
Product Manager
$16.7K
Program Manager
$109K
Sales
$233K
Solution Architect
$53.9K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$64.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genpact is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,261. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genpact is $27,961.

Other Resources