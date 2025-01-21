Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Genpact ranges from ₹1.15M per year for L1 to ₹1.87M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genpact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Consultant (Entry Level) ₹1.15M ₹1.09M ₹0 ₹58.5K L2 Senior Consultant ₹1.34M ₹1.3M ₹0 ₹40.8K L3 Lead Consultant ₹2.37M ₹2.28M ₹0 ₹89.5K L4 Principal Consultant ₹1.87M ₹1.86M ₹0 ₹10.2K View 1 More Levels

