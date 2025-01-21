Software Engineer compensation in India at Genpact ranges from ₹1.15M per year for L1 to ₹1.87M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genpact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.15M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹58.5K
L2
₹1.34M
₹1.3M
₹0
₹40.8K
L3
₹2.37M
₹2.28M
₹0
₹89.5K
L4
₹1.87M
₹1.86M
₹0
₹10.2K
