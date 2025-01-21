Salaries

Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Genpact Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Genpact ranges from ₹1.32M per year for L1 to ₹1.12M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genpact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Consultant (Entry Level) ₹1.32M ₹1.24M ₹0 ₹77.4K L2 Senior Consultant ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L3 Lead Consultant ₹1.12M ₹1.04M ₹0 ₹83.1K L4 Principal Consultant ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 1 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Genpact ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.