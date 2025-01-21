All Financial Analyst Salaries
Financial Analyst compensation in India at Genpact totals ₹1.21M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹566K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genpact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹1.21M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹29.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
