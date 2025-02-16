All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Trimble ranges from $92.3K per year for L2 to $174K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trimble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$92.3K
$92.3K
$0
$0
L3
$128K
$121K
$4.7K
$1.9K
L4
$174K
$149K
$14.8K
$10.3K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
