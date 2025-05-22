Product Manager compensation in Israel at Amdocs totals ₪393K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪392K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L3
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L4
₪393K
₪381K
₪0
₪11.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***