Software Engineer compensation in India at Amdocs ranges from ₹1.07M per year for L1 to ₹2.38M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.07M
₹1.07M
₹426.1
₹1.9K
L2
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹26.4K
L3
₹1.41M
₹1.35M
₹24.2K
₹34K
L4
₹2.38M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹76.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
