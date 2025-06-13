Product Manager compensation in Canada at TELUS ranges from CA$106K per year for L1 to CA$120K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TELUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$106K
CA$100K
CA$774.5
CA$4.9K
L2
CA$96.9K
CA$91.9K
CA$0
CA$5K
L3
CA$126K
CA$116K
CA$359.4
CA$9.7K
L4
CA$147K
CA$130K
CA$0
CA$17.7K
