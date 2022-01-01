Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

On-Site Employee Mall Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Referral Bonus Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Up to five free counseling sessions per issue per year for employee and eligible dependents or household members.

Life Insurance If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for life insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for AD&D insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

401k 50% match on employee's contribution up to $2,500

Tuition Reimbursement Provided for courses offered by approved accredited institutions of learning. Eligible expenses include 75% tuition and book expenses up to $2,000 for hourly full-time employees and $5,000 for salaried full-time employees per calendar year.

Disability Insurance Company provides coverage for disability benefit for up to 13 weeks. Additional short-term disability and long-term disability coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

Employee Discount Offered by employer