← Company Directory
DISH Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DISH Network Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $2,655

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Vision Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to five free counseling sessions per issue per year for employee and eligible dependents or household members.

  • Life Insurance

    If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for life insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for AD&D insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Disability Insurance

    Company provides coverage for disability benefit for up to 13 weeks. Additional short-term disability and long-term disability coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $520

    $520 per year contributed by employer. DISH contributes to HSA if the employee completes the Tobacco-Free Pledge and/or contribute at least $10 per pay period or $260 annually of their own contributions.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $1,250

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $2,500

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Provided for courses offered by approved accredited institutions of learning. Eligible expenses include 75% tuition and book expenses up to $2,000 for hourly full-time employees and $5,000 for salaried full-time employees per calendar year.

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DISH Network

    Related Companies

    • Sprint
    • Liberty Media
    • Telefónica
    • AT&T
    • General Motors
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources