Product Designer compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $101K per year for L5 to $140K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$101K
$95.5K
$0
$5.2K
Product Designer 2
$111K
$101K
$438
$10.2K
Product Designer 3
$140K
$136K
$1K
$3.3K
Product Designer 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
