← Company Directory
ConocoPhillips
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ConocoPhillips Salaries

ConocoPhillips's salary ranges from $80,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $402,000 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ConocoPhillips. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Software Engineer
Median $80K
Accountant
$109K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Business Analyst
$88.8K
Business Development
$402K
Chemical Engineer
$121K
Data Scientist
$287K
Financial Analyst
$174K
Geological Engineer
$275K
Mechanical Engineer
$279K
Product Manager
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$212K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ConocoPhillips is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ConocoPhillips is $150,499.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ConocoPhillips

Related Companies

  • General Motors
  • DISH Network
  • Ameren
  • Aaron's
  • Southern
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources