Ameren
Ameren Salaries

Ameren's salary ranges from $50,170 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $187,915 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ameren. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Civil Engineer
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$73.4K
Electrical Engineer
$103K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Hardware Engineer
$50.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96K
Mechanical Engineer
$71.4K
Project Manager
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$89K
Software Engineer
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ameren is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ameren is $92,521.

