Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $200K per year for L7 to $277K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$200K
$171K
$0
$29.3K
Manager (L8)
$210K
$182K
$0
$28.3K
Associate Director
$277K
$209K
$8.5K
$59.9K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)