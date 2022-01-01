← Company Directory
Allstate
Allstate Salaries

Allstate's salary ranges from $3,549 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $251,250 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allstate. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
A1 $82.1K
B1 $79.5K
B2 $86.4K
C1 $100K
C2 $118K
E $156K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $126K
Product Manager
Median $183K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Financial Analyst
Median $70K
Product Designer
Median $117K
Actuary
$85.3K
Business Analyst
$134K
Customer Service
$52.7K
Data Analyst
$82.2K
Data Science Manager
$113K
Human Resources
$75.4K
Legal
$199K
Management Consultant
$15.3K
Marketing
$107K
Marketing Operations
$3.5K
Program Manager
$203K
Project Manager
$114K
Sales
$251K
Solution Architect
$37.5K
Technical Program Manager
$52.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allstate is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allstate is $103,426.

