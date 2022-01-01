On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 3 weeks

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $40 per month

401k 80% match on the first 5% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount 10% off

Health Insurance Kaiser high deductible coverage, or an HMO if you live in certain zip code areas

Dental Insurance Preventive, diagnostic, restorative, reconstructive and orthodontic services

Life Insurance Up to eight times your Qualified Annual Earnings (QAE) – up to $4 million

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Up to eight times your Qualified Annual Earnings (QAE) – up to $1,000,000

Disability Insurance Short Term: up to 180 days (combined with PTO); Long Term: loss-of-income protection after a 180-day waiting period

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Healthcare: for qualified vision and dental expenses; dependant care

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Transport allowance Commuter Benefits Plan

Adoption Assistance Up to $5,000

Employee Assistance Program Up to five free in-person counseling sessions with a behavioral health professional per issue per rolling calendar year

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5,250 per calendar year

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

Unique Perk Allstate Pension Plan

Unique Perk Miscellaneous Time Off - For certain absences such as jury duty, your naturalization, or certain funerals

Unique Perk Buckle Up Baby Program - Free infant car seats

Unique Perk Student Loan Repayment Program - Additional payments above your regular monthly payments via payroll education

Unique Perk In-House Education - Over 1,500 courses

Maternity Leave 6 weeks