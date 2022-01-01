← Company Directory
Allstate
Allstate Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,770

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    3 weeks

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Kaiser high deductible coverage, or an HMO if you live in certain zip code areas

  • Dental Insurance

    Preventive, diagnostic, restorative, reconstructive and orthodontic services

  • Life Insurance

    Up to eight times your Qualified Annual Earnings (QAE) – up to $4 million

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Up to eight times your Qualified Annual Earnings (QAE) – up to $1,000,000

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term: up to 180 days (combined with PTO); Long Term: loss-of-income protection after a 180-day waiting period

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to five free in-person counseling sessions with a behavioral health professional per issue per rolling calendar year

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $480

    $40 per month

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000

  • Military Leave

    2 Weeks Full Salary followed by 2 Weeks Differential Pay

  • 401k $4,800

    80% match on the first 5% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Healthcare: for qualified vision and dental expenses; dependant care

  • Employee Discount

    10% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250 per calendar year

  • Transport allowance

    Commuter Benefits Plan

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

  • Allstate Pension Plan

  • Miscellaneous Time Off

    For certain absences such as jury duty, your naturalization, or certain funerals

  • Buckle Up Baby Program

    Free infant car seats

  • Student Loan Repayment Program

    Additional payments above your regular monthly payments via payroll education

  • In-House Education

    Over 1,500 courses

