CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group Salaries

CNO Financial Group's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $149,243 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CNO Financial Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales
$59.7K
Software Engineer
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K
Technical Program Manager
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CNO Financial Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,243. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CNO Financial Group is $126,325.

